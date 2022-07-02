Busey Wealth Management Has $865,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Busey Wealth Management increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in General Mills by 22.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 104,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

