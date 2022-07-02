Busey Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

