Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.