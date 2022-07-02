Busey Wealth Management Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 135,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

