Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BURL. OTR Global lowered Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.00. The company had a trading volume of 740,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,283. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.