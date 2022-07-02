Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,938,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,661 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $166,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last three months.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

