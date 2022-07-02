Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $87.00

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE OGS opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $971.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

