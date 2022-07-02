Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $8.45

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LU opened at $6.21 on Friday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.08.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lufax by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 1,111,001 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 521,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

