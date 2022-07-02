Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $155.69

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,916,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

