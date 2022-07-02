Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Target Price at $33.00

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

