Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Target Price at $33.00

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMSNF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 33 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.