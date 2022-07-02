Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $625.00 at Bank of America

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $780.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $683.17.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day moving average of $583.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

