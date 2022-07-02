Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $547.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.77.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

