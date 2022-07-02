Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s 8th Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,571 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $67,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.