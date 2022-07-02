Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 522.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 223,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 187,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $76.84 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

