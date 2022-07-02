Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 9,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 106,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Scholar Education worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

