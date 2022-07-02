Brewster Financial Planning LLC Has $20.72 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 19.9% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

