bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Update

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.82) to €5.80 ($6.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.00 ($6.38) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Shares of BPOSY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. bpost NV/SA has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.