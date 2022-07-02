boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.03

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.82) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

