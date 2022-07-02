BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of DSM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.