BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

DCF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,619. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

