BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.15

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 607113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($74.47) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18.

BNP Paribas ( OTCMKTS:BNPQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.