BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 417,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

