BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 31st total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $59.57.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
