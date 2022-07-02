BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 43,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 215,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

