BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. 43,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.