BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 68,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.