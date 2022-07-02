BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

MPA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.