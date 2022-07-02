BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MUI opened at $12.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

