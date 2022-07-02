BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MUI opened at $12.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.
