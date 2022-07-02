Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 4.8%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.51 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 497,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 376,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of £71.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.19.

In other news, insider Ian McDonough bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,536.87).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

