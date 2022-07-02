BitCore Price Tops $0.0749 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, BitCore has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.36 million and $128,502.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,188.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,048.19 or 0.05462571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00260647 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00591098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00076007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00533527 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

