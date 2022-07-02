BitcoinHD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $156,603.00 (BHD)

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $474,234.15 and $156,603.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.01951949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016021 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

