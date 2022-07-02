Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $268.21 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $268.21 million and $7.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.31 or 0.00079453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00277124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00069619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.