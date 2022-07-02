Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Achieves $9.44 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.98 or 0.00109026 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $98,188.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.