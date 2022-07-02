Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BGI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. 18,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,560. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Birks Group worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.