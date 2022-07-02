Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Down 5.7%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 7,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 218,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $548.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

