Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.47% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

