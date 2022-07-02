BiFi (BIFI) Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $151,223.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00259377 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

