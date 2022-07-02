BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.68 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $35,034.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.01282234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016047 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

