BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGSF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BGSF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 600,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

