Berkshire Bank Takes $299,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $90.98 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

