Berkshire Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

