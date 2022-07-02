Berkshire Bank Sells 10,169 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,232,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

