Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

