Berkshire Bank Purchases 225 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $433.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

