Berkshire Bank Purchases 1,473 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Berkshire Bank grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

