Berkshire Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,559,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.