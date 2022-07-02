Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

