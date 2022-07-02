Berkshire Bank Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

NYSE APD opened at $242.75 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.35 and a 200-day moving average of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

