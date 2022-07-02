Berkshire Bank Buys 546 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.