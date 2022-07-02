Berkshire Bank Buys 1,961 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 104,379 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.88. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

