Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

NYSE MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.