Berkshire Bank Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.72 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

