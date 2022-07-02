Benin Management CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

